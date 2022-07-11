Curran Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $1,802,000.

SPHD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.95. 48,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,860. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $49.61.

