Curran Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.53. 5,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.