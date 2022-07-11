Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,114,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 131,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107,842 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,343,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,786,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 64,403 shares in the last quarter.

QLD stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.11. 198,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

