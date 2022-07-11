CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Cut by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.8% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.15. 35,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.05.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

