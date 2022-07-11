CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.05. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

