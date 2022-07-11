CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Barclays

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTMX. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

