D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.07. 62,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,435. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

