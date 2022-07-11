Dai (DAI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $201.48 Million

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC on popular exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $6.92 billion and $201.48 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dai

DAI is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,919,988,484 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

