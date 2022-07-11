Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 37,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,093,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Data Storage in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Data Storage ( OTCMKTS:DTST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Data Storage had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Data Storage by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 344,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 8.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data Storage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

