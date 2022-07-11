Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

