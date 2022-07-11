Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,065 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.60. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

