Demars Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.69. 1,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,040. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.82.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

