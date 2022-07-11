Demars Financial Group LLC Has $984,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $416.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.34 and its 200-day moving average is $419.22. The stock has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

