Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for approximately 2.2% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 177,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.77. 21,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

