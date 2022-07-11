Demars Financial Group LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,917 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,358,195. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

