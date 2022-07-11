Desjardins Lowers Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target to C$1.25

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

