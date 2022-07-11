Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $89.50

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.50 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09), with a volume of 53522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.11).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.24. The company has a market cap of £76.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,803.00.

About Diaceutics (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

