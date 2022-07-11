Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $89.50

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.50 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09), with a volume of 53522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.11).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.24. The company has a market cap of £76.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,803.00.
About Diaceutics (LON:DXRX)
