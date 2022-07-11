DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Lake Street Capital

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DMAC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.28. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

