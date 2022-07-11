DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Up 1.8%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.72 and last traded at $85.44. Approximately 44,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,199,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Stephens cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,713,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.