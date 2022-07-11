DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Up 1.8%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.72 and last traded at $85.44. Approximately 44,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,199,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,713,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.