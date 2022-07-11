Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.07. 4,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

