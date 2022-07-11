DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of DSL stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $18.33.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.