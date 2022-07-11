DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DSL stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $18.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 199.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 60,894 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

