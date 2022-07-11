Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 990 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 975 ($11.81) to GBX 990 ($11.99) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.17) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Drax Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 777.29 ($9.41).

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 657.50 ($7.96) on Thursday. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 388.80 ($4.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5,057.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 701.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 688.11.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.80), for a total value of £242,700 ($293,896.83).

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

