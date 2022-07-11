Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 990 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 975 ($11.81) to GBX 990 ($11.99) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($14.17) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Drax Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.93) to GBX 1,175 ($14.23) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 777.29 ($9.41).
Drax Group stock opened at GBX 657.50 ($7.96) on Thursday. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 388.80 ($4.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5,057.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 701.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 688.11.
About Drax Group (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
