Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after buying an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.05. 15,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

