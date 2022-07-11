e-Gulden (EFL) Price Down 1.3% This Week

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $888,456.55 and $47.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00026864 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00243937 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,310 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,153 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

