E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.21) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.50) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.54) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.33) price target on E.On in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.02) price target on E.On in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.18 ($8.53) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €9.32 and its 200-day moving average is €10.61. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($6.98) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.25).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

