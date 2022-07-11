Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) (TSE:ER) Stock Price Up 12%

Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) (TSE:ER – Get Rating) shares rose 12% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 2,105,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 486,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75.
Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ER)
