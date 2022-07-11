EasyFi Price Hits $0.64 on Exchanges (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $680,198.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EasyFi has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00003211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,736 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

