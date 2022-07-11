Efinity Token Hits Market Capitalization of $22.72 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $22.72 million and $3.63 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,881.35 or 1.00017653 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

