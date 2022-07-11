Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.80 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $711,857.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00118393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

