Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EDR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 33.56.

NYSE EDR opened at 21.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,193.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of 26.67. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,703,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total transaction of 1,629,687.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 160,739 shares in the company, valued at 3,121,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 677,295 shares of company stock worth $13,429,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,489 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,492,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,453,000. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

