Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. Energean has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $16.50.
Energean Company Profile
