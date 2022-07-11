Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EERGF opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. Energean has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $16.50.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

