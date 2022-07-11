Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 985,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 39,473,469 shares.The stock last traded at $70.28 and had previously closed at $70.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

