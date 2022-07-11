Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.30.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$11.44 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.2400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Wright acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 786,332 shares in the company, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

