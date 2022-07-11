Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.10

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.16, with a volume of 17437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $54,755,000. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $18,612,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

