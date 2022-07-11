Evercore ISI Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $50.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.07.

eBay stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. eBay has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

