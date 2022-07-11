Evercore ISI Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $24.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.
Shares of PINS stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,934 shares of company stock worth $12,405,181. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
