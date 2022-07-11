Everest Price Tops $0.0668 on Major Exchanges (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and $77,983.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00122680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

