Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.56.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after acquiring an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $173.09 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

