Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 49,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 312,743 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.81.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.
Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.
