FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,019 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,236. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

