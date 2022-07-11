Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Stake Raised by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 178,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

FREL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,240. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

