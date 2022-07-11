Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Acquired by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up about 1.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.82. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,591. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

