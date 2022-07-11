Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.46. 106,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,280,307. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $238.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

