Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 1,935 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 477.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $365,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,271. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.24. 60,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,927,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

