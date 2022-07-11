Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys Shares of 24,398 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.67. 691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13.

