Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $296,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Coca-Cola by 76.7% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.03. 118,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,724,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.