Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $463,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,817. The stock has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

