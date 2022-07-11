Financial Review: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) & Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) and Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Shimano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 3 6 0 2.50 Shimano 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus target price of $118.50, suggesting a potential upside of 358.78%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Shimano.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Shimano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $113.08 billion N/A $4.31 billion N/A N/A Shimano $3.54 billion 4.47 $596.65 million $1.02 17.04

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano.

Dividends

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Shimano pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Shimano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Shimano N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Shimano on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand name, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment engages in automobile leasing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Shimano (Get Rating)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

