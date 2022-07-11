First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get First Capital alerts:

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.17. First Capital has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $45.08.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.